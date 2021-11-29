Modernization Realized: Acting on cloud migration plans with confidence

Despite the clear benefits of cloud computing - increased efficiency, greater flexibility, and enhanced security - few agencies have successfully adopted a consistent, repeatable and measurable approach for migrating complex mission-critical applications at scale. To move modernization efforts from planning to implementation, agencies need a cloud platform that combines a cohesive framework, proven automation tools, strict security controls and greater visibility.

This content is provided by SAIC.

For the federal government, cloud computing has emerged as the proven engine capable of powering digital transformation required for agencies to meet their modern missions. It is the path to upgrade Cold War-era legacy applications, leverage emerging artificial intelligence technologies and eliminate security threats with zero trust architectures.

Despite the clear benefits of cloud computing – increased efficiency, greater flexibility, and enhanced security – few agencies have successfully adopted a consistent, repeatable and measurable approach for migrating complex mission-critical applications at scale. According to a recent study by Vector Research, fewer than 40% of enterprises achieve their migration goals.

To move modernization efforts from planning to implementation, agencies need a cloud platform that combines a cohesive framework, proven automation tools, strict security controls and greater visibility. An ideal platform would allow agencies to:

Accelerate transformation through consistency.

Siloed migration efforts within departments, programs and agencies often result in multiple cloud migration methodologies and redundant automation tool suites. To accelerate transformation, these critical components must be consolidated into a cohesive and repeatable framework, set of products and security controls tailored to an agency’s unique mission requirements. This will align people, processes and tools to propel cloud migration efforts across an organization at scale.

Optimize security to maintain momentum.

Security is a critical consideration in any cloud migration effort, especially those in environments with multiple classification levels. Implementing proven zero trust architectures ensures the security of an agency’s assets, applications and data to the expected levels. By adopting pre-approved system security plans for a variety of environments and accelerating ATO processes, agencies can minimize delays that negatively impact the time-to-value realized from migration efforts. This disciplined approach simplifies continuous compliance monitoring and reduces audit burdens in the future.

Bring balance to DevSecOps.

Migration efforts involve a delicate balance between the need to rapidly develop, integrate and deploy new services with strict requirements for continuous monitoring and security. To ensure success during and after large-scale application migrations, developers, engineers, and data scientists require an environment where consistent delivery is in alignment with zero-trust security at all classification levels. Automated testing and continuous monitoring of application performance through a “single-pane-of-glass” dashboard allows DevSecOps teams to quickly detect, track and remediate issues before they impact performance.

Modernization – from plans to reality.

Cloud is the key to powering tomorrow’s transformative missions. A proven framework, combined with the right tools, controls and dashboards will move large-scale migration projects from the planning phase to reality with speed, confidence and security.