Air Force Aid Society continues to evolve to support the unique needs of Airmen, Guardians and their families

The Air Force Aid Society is expanding emergency assistance to Air Force Reserve and Air National Guard members, regardless of duty status and establishing new categories of need such as: Pet Transportation Assistance for Permanent Change of Station orders (PCS), Special Needs Assistance for Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) families and Dorm Relocation Assistance to name a few.

As part of AFAS’s commitment to enhance the quality of life to the Total Force, effective May 6, 2021, Air Force Reserve and Air National Guard members are now eligible to apply for emergency assistance. Previously, Reserve and Guard members were required to be on a Title 10 order for 16 consecutive days or longer or a Title 32 order, Full-Time Active Guard/Reserve (AGR). This requirement has been removed.

We also listened to our Air Force and Space Force families and introduced new categories of need that include:

Pet PCS Transportation Assistance for Airmen and Guardians who receive PCS orders. Members may apply for up to $1,000 in grant assistance should they have a financial need to transport their dog and/or cat to and from an overseas installation.

Special Needs Assistance for EFMP families who may be faced with increased financial requirements associated with having dependents with special needs. Eligible families can apply for up to $3,000 per special needs family member within a five-year period.

Dorm Relocation Assistance which allows Airmen and Guardians who are involuntarily required to move from the dorm to receive a $500 grant to secure their own rental property. Assistance may be used to offset the costs associated with utility startup, moving supplies, partial rent, security deposit, or other unforeseen costs associated with the move.

Other new categories of need include:

• Short Notice Medically Retiring or Medically Separating

• Pet Emergency Surgery/Emergency Treatment Assistance (dog or cat)

• Childcare Deposit Assistance

To learn more about the new categories of need, visit your nearest Airman & Family Readiness Center on base or visit www.afas.org/donate.