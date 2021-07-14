Eating well: Party tips and food tricks

This content is sponsored by The Mather. With COVID-19 restrictions lifting, we’re all likely enjoying more time at restaurants, backyard…

With COVID-19 restrictions lifting, we’re all likely enjoying more time at restaurants, backyard BBQs, weddings and birthday parties. We may suddenly gain some extra pounds with all of these added festivities! This can be particularly true for those age 60 and older, who can gain weight more quickly due to natural changes in metabolism and hormones. Of course, you can try to burn off those extra calories with exercise—but it’s also good to practice moderation in the first place.

Here are some tips to help party-goers of all ages avoid the gain and still have fun:

If you’re an evening exerciser, try moving your workouts to the mornings for the remainder of 2021, that way get-togethers don’t interrupt your exercise routine. Don’t go to a party hungry! You’ll have more will power if you eat a healthy, filling snack before you leave. Try an apple with peanut butter, or Greek yogurt mixed with fruit. If you’re heading to a potluck or party where additional dishes are welcome, bring something healthy, like a veggies-and-dip platter. That way you’ll have at least one nutritious choice. When you arrive at an event, discreetly scope out the food options before you start nibbling. Choose the healthiest options and decide which treats you must have—then skip the rest. Have a piece of sugarless gum or a mint ready for when you’ve eaten all you think you should. Throw your own party where you can control what’s served. Include healthy options for drinks as well as dining. When drinking, stick with wine, sparkling wine or beer. You’ll avoid high-calorie mixers in many cocktails—including soda water, tonic and juices. Alternate each alcoholic beverage with a glass of still or sparkling water. This will help keep you hydrated and sober, and save calories for the goodies at the buffet! Be aware of how many calories (and how much alcohol) is in your glass. Depending on the generosity of your bartender, your glass of wine may hold more than a standard 5 ounce serving.

Eat well at any age

The Mather, projected to open in 2023 for those 62 and better, is a forward-thinking Life Plan Community where residents will have countless culinary options at their fingertips through modern, high-end kitchens in apartment homes and multiple restaurants onsite.

“Quality and variety are our main ingredients, which is why The Mather will include multiple restaurants with distinct menus that are ever-changing to reflect the latest flavors and techniques from around the world,” says Thad Parton, Director of Culinary Operations for Mather. “Residents will savor elegant cuisine or polished casual; they can get their meal to go, or of course cook for themselves in their fully-equipped kitchen. However they decide to dine, they won’t be bored!”

Residents at The Mather will enjoy culinary delights and more, including:

A full-service lifestyle with various culinary package options, housekeeping and valet services

Spacious, modern-living floor plans including one- and two-bedroom options, some with dens up to 3,300-square-feet

A fitness center and spa including indoor swimming pool, group exercise studio and cardio/weight training

Concierge, offering personalized service to assist with grocery deliveries, excursions, dry cleaning and more

The Mather will combine everyday lifestyle comforts and conveniences with quality amenities and services, all while offering the someday benefits of health care within the community if ever needed.