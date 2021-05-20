CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. family gets vaccinated | Nationals Park mask policy update | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Celebrating diversity on The Hill

General Motors

May 20, 2021, 3:03 PM

This content is sponsored by General Motors.

The 117th Congress is the most ethnically and racially diverse in history, drawing from lawmakers who come from a wide range of backgrounds.

Nearly a quarter of the 535 members of the House and Senate are racial or ethnic minorities.

With each election in recent years, Congress continues to become more diverse. For the past decade, a record number of minorities has been elected in each succeeding election.

More than 120 lawmakers identify as Black, Hispanic, Native American or Asian/Pacific islander, according to an analysis by the Pew Research Center.

That’s nearly double the number of minority members who were in Congress 20 years ago.

Among the many current minority members:

Sponsored Content

