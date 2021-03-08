Area residents have a seamless COVID testing option

At Sameday Testing by Sameday Health, one of the nation’s leading COVID testing providers, individuals can easily book their testing appointment via Sameday’s innovative scheduling software, have access to short-to-zero in-person wait times, gold standard rapid RT-PCR priority and standard testing, and a painless experience with an non-invasive mid-turbinate nasal swab.

This content is provided by Sameday Health.

With CVS and Walgreens boasting long lines and slower COVID-19 testing result turnaround times, there’s a more seamless testing offering for DMV residents. At Sameday Testing by Sameday Health, one of the nation’s leading COVID testing providers, individuals can easily book their testing appointment via Sameday’s innovative scheduling software, have access to short-to-zero in-person wait times, gold standard rapid RT-PCR priority and standard testing, and a painless experience with an non-invasive mid-turbinate nasal swab.

Sameday Testing also has locations in the DMV area in Washington DC, Annapolis, Alexandria, Arlington, Bethesda, Wheaton, Tysons, Sterling, Germantown, and Silver Spring. Select regions can also utilize Sameday’s new at-home Concierge Service, where individuals can get tested by a visiting licensed medical professional in the comfort of their home. Additionally, Sameday Health will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine at their Alexandria, VA location at 309 S. Washington Street in Alexandria’s Historical District later this week, and will be rolling out vaccinations at their additional locations around the country shortly thereafter. For more information about eligibility, please visit here: https://www.sameday-testing.com/vaccine.

Sameday offers priority service for RT-PCR-testing with fast turnaround times of less than 24 hours as well as rapid antigen tests with results in just fifteen minutes. Sameday Testing’s labs also offer RT-PCR tests with 3-day turnarounds and no out-of-pocket costs for clients with insurance coverage. For self-paying individuals, the Rapid Antigen test is $125 and the RT PCR Priority is $175, and for those with insurance, the RT PCR Priority is $75 and the RT PCR Standard is free.

Founded in Venice, CA, the company’s innovative scheduling tool and software solutions, which were custom-built by four MIT software engineers, integrate with local laboratories and help clients easily view appointments at the testing center most convenient to them. The technology platform also streamlines the results process with automated alerts so clients can access their test results as soon as they are available. Those with appointments are in and out of their testing centers under 10 minutes on average.

With most countries requiring testing prior to travel, Sameday offers a full, rapid travel certificate and report of your results needed 72 hours before travel – a quick turnaround service many testing providers aren’t able to provide. Additionally, Sameday Health is currently working with state health departments to administer vaccinations. You can find out more about eligibility and availability by visiting here: https://www.sameday-testing.com/vaccine

To learn more about Sameday Health, or to book your appointment, visit: https://www.samedayhealth.com/