12 design trends that are here to stay

Oh, 2020…we wish we were sorry to see you go. It was the year our homes transitioned from being a place we merely live to the place we do everything. Even today, our homes continue to be safe spaces—where we relax, work, educate and escape. This means 2021’s top architectural and design trends for the home are more relevant to our lives than ever before. Moving forward, expect more inclusive, multi-functional spaces that help define today’s life and encourage an overall sense of wellbeing. Check out the top trends for 2021 below and get inspired. See something you like? Browse new homes that incorporate today’s design trends.