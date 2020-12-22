Give back to your community through the CFC

Here’s how to lend a helping hand to neighbors in need—it’s easier than you think.

For the last five decades, United Way of the National Capital Area (United Way NCA) has helped to bring awareness and build capacity for partner nonprofits through the generosity of federal workers and the Combined Federal Campaign (CFC). In the last two years alone, over $15 million dollars was raised to support partner nonprofits in the National Capital Area—nonprofits that make critical resources available in moments of unprecedented crisis, like the COVID-19 pandemic. United Way NCA has a long-standing role in the community as a convener, collaborator, and catalyst. The funds raised during the CFC are critical and enable your United Way and its partners to invest deeper into the health, education and economic opportunities of every person in our community as we recover from the pandemic in the years ahead.

After a hard year like 2020, the need to lend your neighbors a helping hand is greater than ever before. You can make a real difference in our community. It’s time to show some love to those in need! Make a lasting impact on your community by enrolling in the CFC today! Through payroll deductions, you’re able to donate to United Way of the National Capital Area and its partners all in one place. It’s as easy as it sounds and can make all the difference to those who need it most right now. Learn more at https://cfcna.givecfc.org/.