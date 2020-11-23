Give the gift of lasting memories this holiday season

Clothing will wear out and toys will be cast aside, but memories are treasured forever. Give loved ones an experience they won’t forget this holiday season.

From theater subscriptions to golf outings or whitewater rafting, treat your loved ones to a unique adventure they didn't know they'd love.

Foodies and casual diners alike love dining in Frederick, it’s one of the top things visitors ask about when they arrive in town for the first time. Now with more heated outdoor dining than ever before, the meal is the attraction. What better way to show you care than with a gift card to Fountain Rock Restaurants! Diners have the choice of enjoying burgers and beer at Brewers Alley, Tapas at Isabella’s, or Naples style pizza at Pistarro’s. These gift cards can be purchased at Brewers Alley.

There is nothing like taking in a live performance, particularly at the historic Weinberg Center for the Arts. From comedians to musical theater, to popular bands there is truly something for every taste. Consider buying your loved one a night on the town with tickets to an upcoming performance. Not sure what they might like? Give the gift of membership, allowing the recipient exclusive benefits like access to tickets before they go on sale and their name is every program at the theater! The theater may be closed right now, but this would be a great gift to look forward to when the season starts back up very soon. Tickets and membership can be purchased online or in person at the Weinberg.

There are so many great experiences for train enthusiasts in Frederick. The Roads and Rails Museum is home to one of the largest miniature train displays in the country. The Brunswick Heritage Museum houses an impressive scale model railroad as well. Visitors will truly be wowed by Walkersville Southern Railroad. Send your friends and family on a 1920’s vintage train ride through the picturesque countryside. Tickets are available online and these excursions do sell out so don’t wait to purchase this fun gift.

Still not sure which experience to give? If you can’t decide which activities your loved one would enjoy most, encourage them to choose their own adventure with an overnight stay! Spending the night in a luxury cabin at Ole Mink Farm Recreation Resort is a great way to connect with the outdoors while still enjoying the amenities of a hotel room. More of a city person? Frederick has several hotels, all very close to the main attractions, shopping, and dining areas.

For more information on all the fantastic gift ideas Frederick has to offer, go to VisitFrederick.org.