Riggo Surprises Super Fan

This content is sponsored by O’Connor Plumbing.

What would you do if you called for a plumber, and a Hall of Fame football player showed up at your door?

Well, it just might happen if you call O’Connor Plumbing. Super Bowl XVII MVP John Riggins “The Diesel”, goes “undercover” and may just stop by to check on you.

One Day, Rob Engel’s wife called and mentioned to the dispatch team at O’Connor Plumbing that Rob was a long time Washington sports fan. The O’Connor team knew it would be a great experience to have a John Riggins fan get the surprise of a lifetime.

Little did Rob know that everyone was in on the surprise. O’Connor Plumbing had worked with his wife to coordinate everything behind the scenes; to Rob’s knowledge there was a new group of plumbers and interns that needed in-home training. Since Rob and his family have used O’Connor for years, they thought it would make perfect sense to use his house.

When the group of plumbers arrived, Rob was told that the “supervisor” was running late and would be there in a few minutes.

When the “supervisor” walked in…

“I was stunned,” Rob said.

Low and behold, it was No. 44, Hall of Famer John Riggins.

“You can’t prepare for a moment like that,” he said.

It didn’t take long for Rob to go and find a football for Riggins to sign. He knew exactly where one was because when he watches football, he holds a football the entire game.

Growing up, Rob and his parents would make Burgundy and Gold games appointment watching on Sundays and when Riggins provided one of the greatest moments in franchise history in Super Bowl 17, Rob was celebrating his 13th birthday.

From that day on, Riggins was elevated to hero status in the Engel’s household.

“If you asked me which one of my heroes I would want to meet, it would be Riggo,” Rob said. You never know when the “Undercover Plumber” is going to show up!

Riggo has partnered up with the O’Connor Plumbing family as their brand ambassador to help spread the word on their residential service. After having used O’Connor’s services first-hand, Riggo and the O’Connor’s decided to work together.

Added Riggins, “I don’t lend my name to many businesses. The O’Connor family approached me with their plan to launch a division bringing their services to residential customers. I know firsthand O’Connor stands for honesty, integrity, and a job well done. I want people to know there are good companies out there that you can depend on to get the job done right at a reasonable price,” said Riggins.

