Connect with nature in Frederick, Maryland

There is no better place to connect with nature than in Frederick, Maryland. Whether your idea of adventure is hiking to the top of a mountain or relaxing in a hammock, there is a perfect place for you here.

Frederick offers a wide variety of trails ranging from a short and leisurely stroll ending at Maryland's largest cascading waterfall, to a challenging climb to a gorgeous view overlooking the trees on Chimney Rock. Photo credit: Tourism Council Of Frederick County Justin Tsucalas Campsites, cabins, RV sites, and even historic lockhouses provide unique and fun ways to rough it. Sleep under the stars next to the majestic Catoctin Mountains or the historic C&O Canal. Photo credit: Tourism Council Of Frederick County Justin Tsucalas Maneuver over swift rapids on the Potomac River in a kayak, or canoe the Monocacy Scenic Water Trail. Grab your friends and a cooler for a tubing excursion, or go swimming with your family in one of the many lakes, creeks, or shallow streams. Photo credit: Tourism Council Of Frederick County Justin Tsucalas Frederick offers bicycle routes for all skill levels. The Frederick History Bicycle Loop is an ideal ride around town for families. Named the best bike ride in Maryland by bicycling.com, the picturesque Covered Bridge route is perfect for touring and road cyclists, taking you to all three of Frederick's historic covered bridges. Photo credit: Tourism Council Of Frederick County For the more adventurous outdoorsman, Treetrekkers Aerial Adventure Park will send you climb and zipline through the trees with surprising obstacles along the way. The 14 courses range from beginner level to advanced and they even have a web style climbing area just a few feet off of the ground for the littlest climbers. Photo credit: Tourism Council Of Frederick County Frederick's self-guided tours will help you see the highlights at whatever pace you prefer. The 2.5 mile Historic Downtown Frederick tour will help you gain an understanding of the city's national contributions, local legends and cultural amenities. The Public Art Trail sheds light on some of the city's most noteworthy pieces while taking you through the heart of Downtown. Photo credit: Tourism Council Of Frederick County Frederick County has a star spangled history that has played a role in every chapter of the American story. With many of Frederick's historic sites and attractions located outdoors, there's no better time to learn more about the area's rich past. Photo credit: Tourism Council Of Frederick County Justin Tsucalas