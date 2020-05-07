Riggo goes undercover

After enjoying success with their commercial and constructions services, the O'Connors decided to launch a residential division bringing the same values they've employed since 1949.

This content is sponsored by O’Connor Plumbing.

What would you do if you called for a plumber, and a Hall of Fame football player showed up at your door?

Well, that’s what happens when you call O’Connor Plumbing. There’s a very good chance that “The Diesel”, John Riggins, stops by to check on you.

A few years ago, John Riggins built a home in Maryland and it turned out he had a number of plumbing issues a couple years later. Riggo’s former teammate Ron Saul had been working with O’Connor Plumbing for a number of years and highly recommended them. So, Riggins gave them a call and the rest is history.

After enjoying success with their commercial and constructions services, the O’Connors decided to launch a residential division bringing the same values they’ve employed since 1949. After working on his home, Riggins and the O’Connor family became close and he could tell how much they cared for their customers and always got the job done right and didn’t charge an arm and a leg.

So, how does it work?

Well, if you call O’Connor Plumbing, they send a real technician to assess the problem and let you know if you need an inspection. They don’t try and upsell you while giving you a fair price. They advise the customer in advance that if they allow a small video crew to tape the plumbing repair, for training purposes, they will get a special discount. In the end, you’re going to be glad you said yes because the Undercover Plumber John Riggins then walks in the house and you just sit back and enjoy the show. Don’t worry, he’s fully decked out in his O’Connor uniform.

Riggins has a lot of fun with this and especially enjoys seeing everyone’s reaction, whether they believe he’s John Riggins or not!

Now, if you have a burst pipe or any kind of plumbing issue, call 1-833-RIGGO44 and you never know who might show up.

If you don’t believe me, watch the video.