Custom engagement rings that won’t break the bank

When it comes to buying an engagement ring, you want to give your loved one the moon but are likely constrained by a budget.

This content is sponsored by Silver Spring Jewelry.

Luckily, affordability doesn’t mean you can’t create something beautiful and meaningful. With styles to match every taste and the ability to use something you already own, you are limited only by your imagination.

With the help of an expert jeweler, consider options that will satisfy both your budget and your idea of what the perfect engagement ring should look like.

The four C’s

Diamond value is based on several factors that determine its rarity. These are called the four C’s, according to Silver Spring Jewelers:

Cut refers to how well a diamond reflects light, also known as its brilliance.

Color is actually about absence of color, as the less hue a diamond has, the higher its value.

Clarity means that the fewer inclusions and blemishes on the surface or interior of a diamond — usually invisible to the naked eye — the more valuable it is.

Carat weight matters because the larger a diamond is, the rarer it is and, therefore, the higher demand for it is.

By adjusting one or more of these factors, you can lower the price of your ring without much noticeable difference. For example, a .95 carat ring could save you hundreds of dollars compared to a 1 carat ring.

Halo setting

If you want a big setting but don’t have the budget for a big diamond, a halo setting is a great choice. This combines a round center stone with a surrounding circle of smaller stones.

“Using a halo setting, you can increase your ring’s carat size without increasing the price tag as much as you would to get a single diamond of the same total carat weight,” according to brides.com.

Round cut diamonds also show more weight in their appearance because their cut tends to be shallow and wide.

Band materials

Bands can be made from a variety of metals. Common materials include yellow gold, rose gold, white gold, platinum, or a combination.

All of these have different hardness ratings and appearance, which means you can choose a metal that works well with your loved one’s lifestyle while also allowing you to create a gorgeous ring.

Unique gems

While diamonds are the most common gemstone for engagement rings, they aren’t the only way to go. Rings can be made with opals, emeralds, rubies, pearls, sapphires, or any precious gem you like.

Using a gem that isn’t a diamond can not only be budget friendly, it has the added benefit of making the engagement ring unique. This will increase the sentimental value for you and your significant other.

Family Heirloom jewelry

Sometimes jewelry is passed down through generations, and you may inherit rings or pendants from loved ones. These heirlooms may have old-fashioned settings, but an experienced jeweler can refinish worn settings, turn a pendant into a ring, or remove stones and create a new piece with a modern setting.

