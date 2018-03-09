Expert tips for home renos, repairs and refreshes

Rick Wuest President and Owner, Thompson Creek Window Company

Rick Wuest grew up in the family window factory, sweeping the floors at age 13 and learning every aspect of window and door business ever since.

In 2000 Rick became majority owner and President of Thompson Creek Window Company. Rick rebranded the business and changed strategy from a business to business sales model to business to consumer model. Since then sales have grown from 2.5 million to 60 million all out of one location serving Maryland, DC and Virginia.

In 2007, Rick formed St. Claire Window and Door to focus on the multi-family and commercial replacement window market. Two years later he co-founded Closet America, a company that manufactures and installs closets and home organization systems throughout the Mid-Atlantic.