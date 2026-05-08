Bournemouth drops Jiménez from the squad while investigating social-media posts

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Bournemouth has dropped Álex Jiménez from its squad for the Premier League game against Fulham on…

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Bournemouth has dropped Álex Jiménez from its squad for the Premier League game against Fulham on Saturday while the club investigates social-media posts involving the Spanish right back.

Bournemouth said in a statement on Friday it was “aware of posts circulating on social media.”

“The club understand the seriousness of the matter,” it said, “and it is currently being investigated.”

Bournemouth did not provide details and said it “will be making no further comment at this time.”

Jiménez, who turned 21 on Friday, came through Real Madrid’s academy. He completed his permanent move from AC Milan in February after initially joining on loan.

He has a contract until 2031.

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