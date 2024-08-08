Social media personality Ricky Cobb to debut show on OutKick beginning on Aug. 12

NEW YORK (AP) — Social media personality Ricky Cobb will debut a new show on OutKick beginning Monday. The Ricky…

NEW YORK (AP) — Social media personality Ricky Cobb will debut a new show on OutKick beginning Monday.

The Ricky Cobb Show will be a 90-minute daily program on the multimedia platform. It will air every morning beginning at 11 a.m. ET.

Cobb currently runs @Super70sSports on Twitter/X.

“My new show on OutKick is not only an opportunity for me to express my passion for sports and culture beyond X, but it gives me another platform to do what I love, which is entertain and spark engaging discussions,” Cobb said in a statement.

The Ricky Cobb Show will be available on OutKick.com, across its social channels and on all major podcast platforms.

The addition of Cobb’s show gives OutKick, seven hours of daily programming.

