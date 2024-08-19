Social media for aging Americans: Tips for older adults stuck getting started

Many older adults use social media sites to stay mentally fit and socially connected. But many older Americans who aren’t tech-savvy are stuck on the first steps of getting connected.

Retired teacher Jayati Mohla isn’t afraid of social media. But some of her friends are.

“I think the biggest complaint I hear from them is, “I learn it and I forget,’” she said. “But they have to try simple things like signing on to something or using WhatsApp. I’m trying to encourage them.”

Mohla, a Montgomery County, Maryland, resident, is part of a growing number of older adults using social media sites to stay mentally fit and socially connected.

But many older Americans, who aren’t tech-savvy, are stuck on the first steps, said Lakelyn Eichenberger, a gerontologist and care giving advocate with Home Instead, an international in-home care company.

“We’re seeing more older adults getting into this space,” Eichenberger said of the increase of older social media influencers.

The National Council on Aging recommends that older adults use social media to combat loneliness, which can impact mental and physical health.

In addition, older adults who stay connected, whether on social media or in-person, also experience better brain health, which reduces the risk for disorders like Alzheimer’s disease and dementia as they age.

Eichenberger said social media connections have the same impact as in-person interactions.

“Any way you can interact socially, whether it’s on the old-fashioned telephone, or a video call or in person, they all have benefits,” she told WTOP. “It’s important to try to have a variety of all of that. But they all count as a positive impact.”

She offers her patients several suggestions to get started on social media if they’re afraid or lack skills.

First, older users should know which apps they prefer as overwhelm can set in quickly.

“It starts with getting curious,” Eichenberger said. “You want to reflect on, ‘what do I want to get out of social media?’ If it’s just to stay connected, maybe Facebook is where you want to start.”

Next, get some help setting up accounts and navigating each site. Eichenberger suggested taking a class at an area community college or asking a tech-savvy friend or family member to help.

“Maybe there’s a younger member of your family or neighbor that is on social media, and you can kind of pick their brains,” she said. “They can help you stay up on some of the trends and the lingo.”

Lastly, limit the number of social media sites during the learning phase.

“Start simple,” she said. “Start with one or two because there are so many social mediums that we have access to. I’m a millennial, and I get overwhelmed keeping up with it, too.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.