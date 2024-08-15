Pirates says verbal deal reached in players’ union suit over image use by team. Sheetz

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates said Thursday a verbal agreement had been reached to settle a lawsuit by Major…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates said Thursday a verbal agreement had been reached to settle a lawsuit by Major League Baseball Players Association against the team’s parent company and the convenience store chain Sheetz Inc. alleging unlicensed use of players’ names and images on social media.

MLB Players Inc., a union business subsidiary, filed a complaint Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Pittsburgh claiming violation of Pennsylvania law regarding the unauthorized use of name and likenesses, common law misappropriation of identity and unjust enrichment. MLB Players Inc. asked for an injunction against the team and Sheetz in addition to damages.

The Pirates announced a jersey patch sponsorship deal with Sheetz on June 21. The suit alleges posts on Instagram, X and Facebook by the team and Sheetz improperly used the images of Paul Skenes, Oneil Cruz, Andrew McCutcheon, Nick Gonzales, Carmen Mlodzinski and Connor Joe.

While the union said a settlement was in the process of being negotiated, the suit remained pending Thursday afternoon.

“We were surprised by this complaint as we have been engaged in active discussions on this matter,” Pirates senior vice president of communications and broadcasting Brian Warecki said in a statement Thursday. “We have since reached a verbal agreement and expect this complaint to be withdrawn.”

Sheetz did not respond to a request for comment send to its media relations email address.

