Clarification: Father Beheaded-Social Media story

NEW YORK (AP) — In a story published January 31, 2024, The Associated Press reported that the Global Internet Forum…

NEW YORK (AP) — In a story published January 31, 2024, The Associated Press reported that the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism alerted its member companies about a violent YouTube video roughly 40 minutes after midnight Eastern time on Wednesday. The story should have made clear that the organization was in communication with its all of its members about the YouTube video on Tuesday evening, and issued a formal “Content Incident Protocol” alert to them and other stakeholders after midnight on Wednesday.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.