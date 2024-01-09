Apple App Store – Top Apps

Top Free iPhone Apps (US): 1. Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire, Temu 2. CapCut – Video Editor, Bytedance Pte. Ltd…

Top Free iPhone Apps (US):

1. Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire, Temu

2. CapCut – Video Editor, Bytedance Pte. Ltd

3. Threads, an Instagram app, Instagram, Inc.

4. MONOPOLY GO!, Scopely, Inc.

5. Google, Google LLC

6. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

7. Rocket Money – Bills & Budgets, Rocket Money

8. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

9. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.

10. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

Top Paid iPhone Apps (US):

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. 1000 Hours Outside, Team Yurich LLC

3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

4. 75 Hard, 44SEVEN MEDIA, LLC

5. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

6. MONOPOLY, Marmalade Game Studio

7. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

8. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

9. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

10. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

