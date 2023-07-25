Apple App Store – Top Apps

Top Free iPhone Apps (US): 1. Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire, Temu 2. Remini – AI Photo Enhancer, Bending Spoons…

Top Free iPhone Apps (US):

1. Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire, Temu

2. Remini – AI Photo Enhancer, Bending Spoons Apps ApS

3. MONOPOLY GO!, Scopely, Inc.

4. Max: Stream HBO, TV, & Movies,WarnerMedia Global Digital Services, LLC

5. CapCut – Video Editor, Bytedance Pte. Ltd

6. Threads, an Instagram app, Instagram, Inc.

7. Widgetable: Pet & Widget Theme, Widgetable,Inc.

8. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

9. Google, Google LLC

10. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

Top Paid iPhone Apps (US):

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Goblin Tools, Skyhook

4. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. Monopoly – Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio

7. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

8. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

9. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

10. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

