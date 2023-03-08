Live Radio
Watching some TikToks could now cost viewers up to $190

Cheyenne Corin

March 8, 2023, 7:49 AM

A new feature on TikTok launched Tuesday that allows creators another way to make money on the social media platform.

“Series” lets creators put collections of their videos behind paywalls and charge viewers up to $190.

“Developed with our community’s love of sharing authentic stories, expertise and experiences in mind, Series enables eligible creators to post Collections of premium content behind a paywall which viewers can purchase for access,” according to a news release from TikTok.

A series can have up to 80 videos, each up to 20 minutes long.

For now, the feature is only available to some users, but in the coming months, it could become available to more TikTokers.

Creators were already making money on the platform based on views, sponsorships, or directing viewers to monetized content. Users can also send creators “diamonds” during live streams that can be exchanged for payment.

The update for creators comes as the social media platform announced new default time limits for minors. In the coming weeks, every TikTok user under 18 has a default 60-minute screentime limit on the app.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

