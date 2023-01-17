Apple-Apps-Top-10

Top Paid iPhone Apps: 1. Minecraft, Mojang 2. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited 3. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi 4.…

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

3. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

4. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

5. HotSchedules

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. Monopoly – Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio

8. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

9. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

10. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Temu: Team Up, Price Down, Temu

2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

3. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

4. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

5. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.

6. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

7. Snapchat, Snap, Inc

8. Google, Google LLC

9. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.

10. Messenger, Meta Platforms, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames

6. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

7. Stardew Valley, ConcernedApe

8. Poppy Playtime Chapter 2, MOBGames

9. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

10. Monopoly – Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

2. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

3. Draw Action!, KAYAC Inc.

4. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

5. Google Chrome, Google LLC

6. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

7. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

8. Disney+, Disney

9. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

10. YouTube Kids, Google LLC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.