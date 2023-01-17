Apple-Apps-Top-10

Top Paid iPhone Apps:
1. Minecraft, Mojang
2. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited
3. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
4. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.
5. HotSchedules
6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
7. Monopoly – Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio
8. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations
9. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios
10. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
Top Free iPhone Apps:
1. Temu: Team Up, Price Down, Temu
2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
3. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.
4. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.
5. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.
6. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC
7. Snapchat, Snap, Inc
8. Google, Google LLC
9. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.
10. Messenger, Meta Platforms, Inc.
Top Paid iPad Apps:
1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
2. Minecraft, Mojang
3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
5. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames
6. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited
7. Stardew Valley, ConcernedApe
8. Poppy Playtime Chapter 2, MOBGames
9. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB
10. Monopoly – Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio
Top Free iPad Apps:
1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
2. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.
3. Draw Action!, KAYAC Inc.
4. Roblox, Roblox Corporation
5. Google Chrome, Google LLC
6. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.
7. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited
8. Disney+, Disney
9. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC
10. YouTube Kids, Google LLC
