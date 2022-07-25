WAR IN UKRAINE: Russian goal to oust Ukraine's president | Using 'raves' to rebuild villages | Evacuated Ukrainians forced to return | Russia says strike on port hit military targets
Home » Social Media News » Murkowski says she has…

Murkowski says she has tested positive for COVID-19

The Associated Press

July 25, 2022, 4:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski said Monday that she recently tested positive for COVID-19.

She made the announcement on the social media.

In the brief statement, the Republican said she recently tested positive after experiencing flu-like symptoms. The statement did not specify the timing of the test. Her campaign posted photos of events that Murkowski participated in Friday and Saturday in Fairbanks.

“I will be following guidance and advice from doctors and will be quarantining at home in Alaska while continuing my work remotely,” Murkowski’s statement said.

Karina Borger, a spokesperson in Murkowski’s Senate office, said by email that Murkowski is “vaccinated and boosted.” Borger said she had nothing more to share beyond the social media post.

Murkowski is Alaska’s senior U.S. senator. She is seeking reelection this year.

An email seeking comment was sent to a campaign spokesperson Monday.

Sen. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, also announced Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He said in a statement online that he is experiencing mild symptoms.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Air Force hackathons show some ways security can be too much of a good thing

OMB sets deadline for agencies to deliver future office space plans

House advances some key agency spending provisions for 2023

We start a detailed look at the Navy's weather operations

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up