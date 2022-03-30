RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia shelling where it vowed to cut back | 4M leave Ukraine | Poland to end Russian oil imports | How to help
Home » Social Media News » Teenager jailed for 6…

Teenager jailed for 6 weeks for racially abusing Rashford

The Associated Press

March 30, 2022, 11:10 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WORCESTER, England (AP) — A teenager was sentenced to six weeks in prison on Wednesday for racially abusing England soccer player Marcus Rashford on social media last year after the European Championship final.

Justin Lee Price, who is 19, targeted Rashford with abuse on Twitter after the Manchester United player missed a penalty in the shootout won by Italy at Wembley Stadium in July.

Price previously admitted to one count of sending a grossly offensive message by public communication network at a hearing at Worcester Magistrates’ Court on March 17.

Price initially tried to avoid detection by changing his Twitter username after the post was reported, British prosecutors said. He then denied the offense in his first police interview following his arrest, but later admitted to posting the tweet when he was questioned by officers a second time.

He was sentenced at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court in Worcester.

“Price targeted a footballer based on the color of his skin and his action was clearly racist and a hate crime,” said Mark Johnson of the Crown Prosecution Service. “Those who racially abuse footballers ruin the game for all. I hope this case sends out the message that we will not tolerate racism and offenders will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

For feds, White House 2023 budget request is more than just the 4.6% pay raise

White House proposes major pay raise for TSA screening workforce in 2023

White House looks to give USPS $5B to support election mail over next decade

DoD's multibillion-dollar cloud procurement delayed by another eight months

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up