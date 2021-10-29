Coronavirus News: FDA authorizes vaccine for kids | Masks back in Montgomery County? | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
FBI using Navajo language in campaign targeting hate crimes

The Associated Press

October 29, 2021, 11:38 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The FBI has begun a campaign to use the Navajo language on social media to combat hate crimes.

The federal enforcement agency said Friday that it has an ad in the Navajo language on Facebook that encourages victims and witnesses to contact the FBI, which also has posted messages in the Navajo language against hate crime on Twitter.

“Our message is clear and simple: Hate has no place on the Navajo Nation or anywhere else,” said Special Agent in Charge Raul Bujanda of the Albuquerque FBI Division. “For those more comfortable communicating in Navajo, we hope this outreach encourages them to call us or go online if they are aware of a hate crime.”

The FBI said it also has translated into Navajo numerous posters seeking information about unsolved homicides and missing person cases.

