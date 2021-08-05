2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | US basketball to play for gold | US women in water polo final | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Social Media News » Juventus' women's team apologizes…

Juventus’ women’s team apologizes for racist tweet

The Associated Press

August 5, 2021, 6:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus has apologized after the official Twitter account of its women’s team posted a photograph of a player making a racist gesture.

The image attracted thousands of replies before it was deleted and the club issued an apology via the social media platform.

The post said: “We sincerely apologize that our tweet, which was not meant to cause controversy or have any racial undertones, may have offended anyone. Juventus has always been against racism and discrimination.”

The Italian club is in Barcelona ahead of Sunday’s Joan Gamper Trophy clash with the Catalan club. The men’s and women’s teams from the two clubs will play back-to-back games.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Military sexual assault commissioners urge officials not to get bogged down by UCMJ changes

After 15 years of Best Places to Work, data findings consistently point to engagement needs

Accenture’s Gebre to be nominated to lead OFPP

For OPM's Ahuja, rebuilding the federal workforce takes on many forms

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up