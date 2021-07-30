2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Olympic swimming recap | Why Olympians bite their medals | Today's Olympic schedule
All-Pro CB Howard sits out Dolphins practice with injury

The Associated Press

July 30, 2021, 11:42 AM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard, who has requested a trade via Instagram, did not practice Friday because of an undisclosed injury.

Howard, an All-Pro selection in 2020 after leading the NFL in interceptions with 10, jogged off the field after the team’s warmup Thursday before resurfacing some 40 minutes later and watching the end of practice from the sideline. The team provided no updates on Howard’s condition.

Howard took to Instagram on Tuesday night to request a trade over his displeasure about his contract.

A second-round draft pick in 2016, Howard signed a five-year contract extension in May 2019 that has four years remaining.

Howard skipped the entire offseason program, including the Dolphins’ mandatory June minicamp, subjecting himself to fines in excess of $90,000.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

