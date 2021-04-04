CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Hospitalizations rising among young people | Expert dismisses 'vaccine passport' worries | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Social Media News » Sanchez racially abused online,…

Sanchez racially abused online, Tottenham offers support

The Associated Press

April 4, 2021, 4:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham offered its support to Davinson Sanchez after the defender was subjected to racial abuse on social media following the team’s 2-2 draw at Newcastle in the Premier League on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Colombia international endured a difficult match at St. James’ Park, including a poor clearance that led to Newcastle’s opening goal.

Sanchez posted a picture on his Instagram Stories after the match, showing a series of monkey emojis that he had been sent.

“Nothing changes” he wrote alongside a sleeping emoji.

Tottenham said on Twitter it was “disgusted” by the racist messages received by Sanchez and called on social media platforms to take action.

“We stand with you,” the club tweeted to Sanchez, “and all those continuing to suffer abuse online.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

As C2E gets going, DIA sets its strategy for more cloud services

OPM launches employee survey initiative to update job competency models

Army reimagining the way it uses, modernizes its technology and infrastructure

Commerce Department builds out supply chain resilience in 2022 budget

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up