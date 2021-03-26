WATCH: A recap of this week’s viral moments Brett Snyder | bsnyder@wtop.com

WTOP's Brett Snyder breaks down the viral moments from this week.

This week has had some extremely strange moments — they include a man finding shrimp tails in his Cinnamon Toast Crunch, a ship the size of the empire state building blocking the Suez canal and streaking lights seen across the pacific northwest. Luckily, WTOP’s Brett Snyder is here to break it down.

Brett Snyder Brett Snyder is a social media and digital engagement specialist with a background in digital marketing and communications. Before joining WTOP, he worked with Hometown Podcasts and JLS Digital Marketing, with a focus on building and expanding social media pages. bsnyder@wtop.com @brettsnyderWTOP

