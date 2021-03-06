CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. to move to Phase 2 of vaccine rollout | Biden says US to reach 100 million-dose goal Friday | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Former Olympic great Missy Franklin is going to be a mom

The Associated Press

March 6, 2021, 3:55 PM

Missy Franklin is going to be a mom.

The Olympic swimming great announced on social media Saturday that she’s expecting her first child in August.

Franklin, who is married to former University of Texas swimmer Hayes Johnson, posted a photo of her and Johnson holding an ultrasound picture.

“Our greatest dream come true,” she wrote. “Baby Johnson coming in August.”

The 25-year-old Franklin became one of the sport’s biggest stars when she captured four gold medals and a bronze as a high-schooler at the 2012 London Olympics.

She also competed at the 2016 Rio Games, where she was plagued by shoulder injuries but still managed another gold as a preliminary relay swimmer.

Franklin attempted to keep swimming after Rio, but her shoulder problems never got any better. She retired from the sport in December 2018, got married and graduated from the University of Georgia.

More AP Olympic coverage: https://www.apnews.com/OlympicGames and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

