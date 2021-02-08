CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC mayor's sister dies of COVID-19 complications | Va. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » Social Media News » Police: 2 shot at…

Police: 2 shot at government building location in Virginia

The Associated Press

February 8, 2021, 7:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Two people were shot and wounded in the vicinity of the Social Security Administration building in Norfolk on Monday, and the suspect in the shooting is one of the wounded, police said.

Police said on Twitter that officers received a call around 4 p.m. Monday about a shooting at the address corresponding to the Social Security office in that southeast Virginia city.

According to the tweet, Norfolk police weren’t seeking any additional suspects in the case. Photos and video showed several police cars near the building with officers standing on the street.

Authorities did not immediately release details about exactly where the shooting took place, the circumstances or the identities of those shot. The extent of their injuries were not immediately disclosed.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News | Social Media News | Tech News

Schedule F is gone, but the debate continues in Congress

SolarWinds fallout sparks calls for mandatory incident reporting, repercussions after cyber attacks

Best, brightest federal cyber workers competing in ‘save the world’ scenario

Flatter defense budgets means Congress will look for savings and legacy cuts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up