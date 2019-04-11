What does it meme? Ex-Va. Gov. McAuliffe tweets head-scratcher

Former Democratic Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe posted a meme to Twitter on Thursday that displayed a crab (labeled TERRY MCAULIFFE) standing triumphantly on the head of a white alligator (labeled DONALD TRUMP) with its claws wide with pride.

So … that happened.

While there was speculation in the WTOP newsroom that this might have been some bizarre way of announcing his 2020 presidential candidacy, comments and reactions online to the meme were significantly more mixed.

And rife with confusion.

pic.twitter.com/syHO6OVPkH — John TELL THEM THEY CANT HUG Keynes (@jmk_bnr) April 11, 2019

In an hour-later tweet, McAuliffe sorta kinda tried to qualify/explain the victory crab (who henceforth shall be referred to as Mr. Snips) by tying it to his younger days, when he allegedly wrestled an “8 ft, 280 lb” gator.

If I could wrestle an 8 ft, 280 lb 🐊, I certainly would have no problem with you know who. pic.twitter.com/WOxiJT4P5z — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) April 11, 2019

Users didn’t seem terribly impressed with the follow-up.

McAuliffe might need to step up his meme game.

