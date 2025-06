A small child sprinted onto the field during a game between D.C. United and the Chicago Fire.

A young child tried to join D.C. United and the Chicago Fire on the field during Saturday’s game, but was denied the opportunity to play.

It happened during the game at Audi Field in the beginning of the second half.

The game was briefly put on hold while the child made it toward the penalty box.

Baby on the field! pic.twitter.com/68tDmyt0Jo — Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 8, 2025

The child was swiftly caught and carried back to safety.

D.C. United lost the game to the Fire 7-1.