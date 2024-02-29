Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba banned for 4 years for doping

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba was banned for the maximum four years by Italy’s anti-doping court on Thursday after the World Cup winner tested positive for testosterone.

ROME (AP) — Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba was banned for the maximum four years by Italy's anti-doping court on Thursday after the World Cup winner tested positive for testosterone.

Pogba’s positive test was announced in September, stemming from an exam that was carried out on Aug. 20 after Juventus’ game at Udinese. Pogba did not play in the Serie A match but was on the bench.

Pogba opted not to make a plea bargain with Italy’s anti-doping agency and so the case was tried before the country’s anti-doping court. A person with direct knowledge of the case confirmed the verdict to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the sentence was not made public due to Italy’s privacy laws.

The sentence could end Pogba’s career, as the France international turns 31 next month.

Pogba, who has made no public comments on the case, could appeal the decision to the Swiss-based Court of Arbitration for Sport. But it could take a full year for a CAS verdict — at least that’s the typical timeline unless one party pushes for a fast-track process and the other side agrees to it.

Four-year bans are standard under the World Anti-Doping Code but can be reduced in cases where an athlete can prove their doping was not intentional, if the positive test was a result of contamination or if they provide “substantial assistance” to help investigators.

Pogba rejoined Juventus from Manchester United in 2022 but struggled with injuries, playing in only six Serie A matches for Juventus last season and two this season. He was ruled out of France’s run to the World Cup final that year due to a knee injury.

Pogba helped France win the previous World Cup, scoring in the 4-2 win over Croatia in the final. He played in 178 matches for Juventus from 2012-16.

Pogba’s contract with Juventus was slated to expire in June 2026 but it could now be terminated early. The Turin club had no immediate comment on the sentence.

