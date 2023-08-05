Women’s World Cup Guide: Results, schedule and how to watch

The United States will be playing for an unprecedented three-peat at this year's Women's World Cup. It won't be easy for the No. 1 team in the world.

FILE - Team USA celebrates after winning the Women's World Cup soccer final against the Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019. The United States will be playing for an unprecedented three-peat at the Women's World Cup this summer. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)(AP/Alessandra Tarantino)

Co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, the quadrennial tournament for international soccer’s most coveted trophy kicked off July 20 and features an expanded field of 32 teams, up from 24. There are 64 matches during the tournament.

That means more competition for the two-time defending World Cup champion U.S., which won the 2015 event in Canada and the 2019 tournament in France. The Americans have won four titles overall, the most of any nation.

Japan scored its 14th goal of the Women’s World Cup and conceded its first in a 3-1 win over Norway to reach the quarterfinals for the fourth time.

Aitana Bonmati scored twice to lead Spain to a 5-1 rout of Switzerland to advance to the quarterfinals of the Women’s World Cup for the first time.

On Sunday there’s two matches in Australia, with Group E winner Netherlands against Group G runner-up South Africa in Sydney at noon local time (10 p.m. Saturday ET) and Group G winner Sweden against the defending champion U.S. team at 7 p.m. local time in Melbourne (5 a.m. ET).

On Monday, European champion England takes on Nigeria in Brisbane at 2 p.m. local time (Midnight ET) and co-host Australia is against Denmark at 8:30 p.m. local time (6:30 a.m. ET) at Sydney’s Stadium Australia.

Fox holds the English-language media rights in the United States for the Women’s World Cup. Telemundo holds the Spanish-language rights.

Fox will broadcast a record 29 matches over the air on its main network and the rest of the games will be aired on FS1. All matches will be streamed on the Fox app.

FIFA struck a collective deal with the European Broadcasting Union in mid-June, ending a standoff with a broadcasters in five major European television markets. The deal guarantees the games will air in France, Germany, Spain, Italy and Britain.

South Africa has already upset the odds to advance to the knockout stages of the Women’s World Cup. Now it is aiming to spring another surprise against Netherlands, one of the tournament favorites.

FIFA says it is investigating a complaint of alleged misconduct related to the Zambia team which played at the Women’s World Cup. British newspaper The Guardian published an allegation Thursday that Zambia players had seen coach Bruce Mwape touch another player inappropriately during a training session. FIFA says a complaint has been received and is being investigated.

Fans of the United States women’s soccer team remained faithful viewers no matter what hour the game was on in America. The U.S. team’s three group stage matches at the Women’s World Cup had an average combined English- and Spanish-language audience of of 5,256,000. Trying to replicate that over the next four matches will be a difficult task.

The defending champion U.S. team is favored at -162 to win its round-of-16 match on Sunday against No. 3-ranked Sweden, which is listed at +132, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. In Sunday’s other game, Netherlands is -2200 against South Africa, at +980.

AP Women’s World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup

