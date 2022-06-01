RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Report: China bars Russian airlines with foreign planes | US expected to send rocket systems to Ukraine | Russian forces seize half of Sievierodonetsk
Home » Soccer News » Serie A champion Milan…

Serie A champion Milan to be sold to RedBird for $1.3B

The Associated Press

June 1, 2022, 5:04 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MILAN (AP) — Serie A champion AC Milan is on the verge of being sold to American investment firm RedBird Capital Partners for 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) after the two parties signed a preliminary agreement.

Milan said Wednesday that RedBird is expected to complete the purchase of the storied Italian club from fellow American firm Elliott Management by September.

“We are honored to be a part of AC Milan’s illustrious history and are excited to play a role in the club’s next chapter as it returns to its rightful place at the very top of Italian, European and world football,” RedBird founder and managing partner Gerry Cardinale said.

Milan clinched its first Serie A title in 11 years last month.

RedBird has a stake in Fenway Sports Group, which owns English Premier League club Liverpool.

U.S.-based hedge firm Elliott had owned Milan since 2018 after the club’s former Chinese owner failed to repay part of a loan. Former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi controlled Milan for more than 30 years before selling to the Chinese group in 2017.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

TSA hiring DEI chief to help tackle lack of diversity among senior ranks

Give thanks for the dedicated federal employees who keep things running

Why GSA believes its new cloud services contract is different than past efforts

DoD tells industry how it will handle cost of inflation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up