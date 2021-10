AP Top WorldCup News at 12:26 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

McKennie to start vs short-handed Jamaica in WCup qualifier Ex-defender Cherundolo positive about future of US team Robinson, Pepi, US…

McKennie to start vs short-handed Jamaica in WCup qualifier Ex-defender Cherundolo positive about future of US team Robinson, Pepi, US flip WCup qualifier, beat Honduras 4-1 Canada beats El Salvador 3-0 in World Cup qualifying Gray, Lowe join Antonio on Jamaica roster in qualifier vs US Man admits racist abuse of Black England soccer players Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.