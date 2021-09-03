CORONAVIRUS NEWS: St. Mary’s Co. re-opens mass vax site | Fairfax Co. schools update | Prince George's Co. expands mobile vaccine fleet | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
US forward Tobin Heath staying in English soccer at Arsenal

The Associated Press

September 3, 2021, 9:08 AM

LONDON (AP) — United States international Tobin Heath is staying in English soccer.

The 33-year-old forward signed for Arsenal in the Women’s Super League on Friday, having played at Manchester United last season.

Heath has played 177 times for the U.S. team, winning the World Cup twice. She returned from a long injury absence to play at the Tokyo Olympics, where she helped the Americans win a bronze medal.

“Tobin’s record speaks for itself,” Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall said. “She’s an incredibly talented player who will bring so much experience to our squad.”

