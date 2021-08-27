CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. teacher won't wear mask | Maryland board votes for school mask mandate | DC expands COVID home tests | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Soccer News » Cristiano Ronaldo says he…

Cristiano Ronaldo says he wants to leave Juventus

The Associated Press

August 27, 2021, 7:55 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has told Juventus that he wants to leave.

“Yesterday Cristiano told me that he no longer plans to play for Juventus,” coach Massimiliano Allegri said Friday.

Allegri said Ronaldo will miss the Serie A match against Empoli as a result.

Manchester City is considering an option to buy the Portugal forward.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

GSA hits 11 years of top marks on small business procurement scorecard

DHS details how it'll recruit, pay and promote new hires under cyber talent management system

NIST launches supply chain security framework effort with top tech firms

Help us commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up