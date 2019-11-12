Washington Spirit to play 4 games at Audi Field, Segra Field in 2020

The Washington Spirit will play a third of their 2020 home games at Audi Field and another third in Loudoun County, Virginia, the team announced Tuesday.

An additional four games will be played at Segra Field, the home of the USL affiliate in Loudoun County, Virginia.

That number will increase to seven home matches at Audi Field and five at Segra Field in 2021.

In addition, the Spirit will move their training from the Maryland SoccerPlex to D.C. United’s new training facility in Loudoun County, which is scheduled to open in fall 2020.

The Spirit played one game at Audi Field in 2018 and two this year, setting a club attendance record with 19,471 fans, more than doubling their prior record set in the Audi Field game the previous season.

