DC-area Women’s World Cup watch parties for US vs. Sweden

The U.S. Women's National Team faces Sweden Thursday at the Women's World Cup for its group stage finale. Here are some places in the D.C. area having viewing parties.

Here are some venues and restaurants around the D.C. area that are having viewing parties.

And, if the U.S. does win, please don’t storm the local IKEA like the English did last year.

DC

Apple Carnegie Library West Lawn

801 K St. NW

3 to 6 p.m.

Fairmont Hotel

2401 M St. NW

Starts at noon

Mackey’s Public House

1306 G St. NW

3 p.m.

ChurchKey

1337 14th St. NW

3 p.m.

Fado Irish Pub and Restaurant

808 7th St. NW

3 p.m.

Maryland

National Harbor

165 Waterfront St.

3 p.m.

The Brass Tap

2002 Annapolis Mall Road, Annapolis

3 p.m.

Fado Irish Pub & Restaurant

One Park Place, Annapolis

3 p.m.

Virginia

Glory Days Grill

1400 North Point Village Center, Reston

4 p.m.

Hops N Shine

3410 Mount Vernon Ave., Alexandria

2:30 p.m.

World Cup at Mosaic

Strawberry Park, Fairfax

3 p.m.

