DC-area Women’s World Cup watch parties for US vs. Sweden

The U.S. Women's National Team faces Sweden Thursday at the Women's World Cup for its group stage finale. Here are some places in the D.C. area having viewing parties.
Here are some venues and restaurants around the D.C. area that are having viewing parties.
And, if the U.S. does win, please don’t storm the local IKEA like the English did last year.
DC
Apple Carnegie Library West Lawn
801 K St. NW
3 to 6 p.m.
Fairmont Hotel
2401 M St. NW
Starts at noon
Mackey’s Public House
1306 G St. NW
3 p.m.
ChurchKey
1337 14th St. NW
3 p.m.
Fado Irish Pub and Restaurant
808 7th St. NW
3 p.m.
Maryland
National Harbor
165 Waterfront St.
3 p.m.
The Brass Tap
2002 Annapolis Mall Road, Annapolis
3 p.m.
Fado Irish Pub & Restaurant
One Park Place, Annapolis
3 p.m.
Virginia
Glory Days Grill
1400 North Point Village Center, Reston
4 p.m.
Hops N Shine
3410 Mount Vernon Ave., Alexandria
2:30 p.m.
World Cup at Mosaic
Strawberry Park, Fairfax
3 p.m.
