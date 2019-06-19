202
Home » Soccer News » DC-area Women's World Cup…

DC-area Women’s World Cup watch parties for US vs. Sweden

By Abigail Constantino June 19, 2019 6:04 pm 06/19/2019 06:04pm
180 Shares
Siblings Austin, left, and Jordyn Chambers, from Philadelphia, hold up an US flag prior the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between United States and Chile at Parc des Princes in Paris, France, Sunday, June 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

The U.S. Women’s National Team faces Sweden Thursday at the Women’s World Cup for its group stage finale.

Here are some venues and restaurants around the D.C. area that are having viewing parties.

And, if the U.S. does win, please don’t storm the local IKEA like the English did last year.

DC

Apple Carnegie Library West Lawn 
801 K St. NW
3 to 6 p.m.

Fairmont Hotel
2401 M St. NW
Starts at noon

Related Gallery

PHOTOS: US women defend title in 2019 World Cup

Here are photos of the U.S. Women’s National Team during the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France.

Mackey’s Public House  
1306 G St. NW
3 p.m.

ChurchKey  
1337 14th St. NW
3 p.m.

Fado Irish Pub and Restaurant  
808 7th St. NW
3 p.m.

Maryland

National Harbor
165 Waterfront St.
3 p.m.

The Brass Tap
2002 Annapolis Mall Road, Annapolis
3 p.m.

Fado Irish Pub & Restaurant
One Park Place, Annapolis
3 p.m.

Virginia

Glory Days Grill 
1400 North Point Village Center, Reston
4 p.m.

Hops N Shine  
3410 Mount Vernon Ave., Alexandria
2:30 p.m.

World Cup at Mosaic  
Strawberry Park, Fairfax
3 p.m.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
Living News Local News Other Sports News Soccer News Things to do in DC women's world cup
800

NFL News

Recommended
Latest
500

AP College Football Poll

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!