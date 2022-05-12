WATCH: Ground-breaking Milky Way discovery

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia hits Ukraine's east | Ukraine puts captured Russian on trial | Quick Senate OK ahead for Ukraine aid | Biden: Ag exports can aid Ukraine
Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

May 12, 2022, 9:00 AM

The National Science Foundation in Alexandria, Virginia, holds a news conference to announce a ground-breaking Milky Way galaxy discovery from the Event Horizon Telescope. The event takes place at the National Press Club in D.C.

NSF’s Chief Operating Officer Karen Marrongelle will deliver opening remarks at 9 a.m.

The following panel of EHT researchers will describe the scientific discovery and answer questions:

  • Michael Johnson, Astrophysicist, Center for Astrophysics – Harvard & Smithsonian;
  • Katie L. Bouman, Assistant Professor, Computing & Mathematical Sciences, Electrical Engineering & Astronomy, Caltech;
  • Vincent Fish, Research Scientist, MIT Haystack Observatory;
  • Feryal Ozel, Professor, Departments of Astronomy & Physics, University of Arizona

Colleen Kelleher

Colleen Kelleher is an award-winning journalist who has been with WTOP since 1996. Kelleher joined WTOP as the afternoon radio writer and night and weekend editor and made the move to WTOP.com in 2001. Now she works early mornings as the site's Senior Digital Editor.

