WATCH: Ground-breaking Milky Way discovery

The National Science Foundation in Alexandria, Virginia, holds a news conference to announce a ground-breaking Milky Way galaxy discovery from the Event Horizon Telescope.

Listen now to WTOP News

The National Science Foundation in Alexandria, Virginia, holds a news conference to announce a ground-breaking Milky Way galaxy discovery from the Event Horizon Telescope. The event takes place at the National Press Club in D.C.

NSF’s Chief Operating Officer Karen Marrongelle will deliver opening remarks at 9 a.m.

The following panel of EHT researchers will describe the scientific discovery and answer questions: