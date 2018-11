The NASA InSight spacecraft is attempting a Mars landing Monday afternoon. The spacecraft is designed to get a deeper look at Mars, and all eyes at NASA will be trained on the landing efforts. Watch live.

WASHINGTON – The NASA InSight spacecraft is attempting a Mars landing Monday afternoon.

The spacecraft is designed to get a deeper look at Mars, and all eyes at NASA will be trained on the landing efforts just before 3 p.m.

Watch a livestream from NASA below.

