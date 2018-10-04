202
Home » Science News » NASA's Pluto explorer adjusts…

NASA’s Pluto explorer adjusts course as next icy world looms

By The Associated Press October 4, 2018 11:56 am 10/04/2018 11:56am
Share
FILE - This illustration provided by NASA shows the New Horizons spacecraft. On Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2018, New Horizons fired its thrusters to make course adjustments for a New Year’s Day 2019 flyby of a teeny, frigid world dubbed Ultima Thule, 1 billion miles (1.6 billion kilometers) beyond Pluto. (NASA/JHUAPL/SwRI via AP)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The NASA spacecraft that explored Pluto has adjusted course as its next target looms.

New Horizons fired its thrusters late Wednesday way out in our solar system’s so-called Kuiper Belt, or Twilight Zone. That puts the spacecraft on track for a New Year’s Day flyby of a teeny, frigid world dubbed Ultima Thule. The name comes from medieval maps and literature.

Lead scientist Alan Stern is tweeting, “YEAH! Go Baby Go!”

New Horizons became the first spacecraft to visit Pluto in 2015. Its next target is 1 billion miles (1.6 billion kilometers) beyond Pluto and a whopping 4 billion miles (6.4 billion kilometers) from us. So 13 years after rocketing from Florida, New Horizons will break its own record for humanity’s most distant tour of a cosmic object.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News Science News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500