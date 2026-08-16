Ukraine launches one of its largest aerial attacks of the war, killing at least 6 people in Russia

Ukraine launched hundreds of drones across Russia Sunday, killing at least six people in one of Kyiv’s largest aerial attacks…

Ukraine launched hundreds of drones across Russia Sunday, killing at least six people in one of Kyiv’s largest aerial attacks of the war.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense said that it had destroyed 822 drones overnight, with 600 headed toward the Russian capital.

Five people were killed in Russia’s southwestern Rostov region, where three towns came under attack, local Gov. Yury Slyusar said.

An 83-year-old man was killed after a Ukrainian drone hit a private home in the Moscow region.

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