Trump has nothing but praise for Modi at G7 after tensions over US military strike, trade

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday sought to show there was no daylight between him and…

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday sought to show there was no daylight between him and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, effusively describing Modi as his loyal friend even as their relationship is tested by trade tensions, oil sanctions and, most recently, a U.S. military strike that killed three Indian mariners.

The leaders’ meeting came just a week after three Indian sailors were killed in a strike on a tanker in the Gulf of Oman in the midst of a U.S. blockade targeting oil shipments passing through the Strait of Hormuz. The Indian Foreign Ministry has formally protested the incident.

The two sat down on the sidelines of the G7 summit on Wednesday, where Modi was one of several leaders who attended as a guest of the host, French President Emmanuel Macron.

Trump dismissed any suggestion of trouble between the U.S. and India, repeatedly heaping praise on Modi, describing him as a tough negotiator.

“We have the best relationship. We cannot be closer than we are. Would you say that, sir? I don’t think we can be any closer,” Trump said, reaching out to clasp Modi’s hand. “Both him and I, and our nations. But it really starts with the two of us.”

When it came time for Modi to speak, he raised the strike directly, noting hundreds of thousands of Indian nationals work on ships around the world, including in the strait. “Their safety is of utmost importance to us,” Modi said, after thanking Trump for coming to an agreement to end the war with Iran.

“You made tremendous efforts towards reaching this understanding and this agreement, and I’m confident that the issue of seafarers will receive the highest priority during the implementation of this agreement,” he said.

Asked for words of condolence for the mariners’ families, Trump said, “It’s a tough profession. There’s no question about it. And we work together on it.” He added: “We love all of those people. They’re great people.”

Trump had a notably warm relationship with Modi during his first term.

During a two-day trip to India in 2020, Trump was impressed when Modi honored him with a massive rally at a cricket stadium. Months earlier, Trump had joined the Indian leader at the “Howdy Modi” rally in Houston, which drew a big showing from Texas’ Indian diaspora.

But this time around, Trump and Modi’s relationship has been complicated by Russia’s war in Ukraine and trade disputes.

The Trump administration put steep tariffs on Indian exports last year, partly over New Delhi’s continued purchase of Russian oil. The two countries reached an interim trade deal, but talks on a broader agreement are ongoing.

Trump on Wednesday said a new deal is “very close” while describing Modi as a “scary” trade negotiator. “He’s the most beautiful looking man. He looks so nice. He’s like an angel. But actually, he’s as tough as — he’s a killer,” Trump said.

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Binkley reported from Washington.

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