Russian attack on Ukraine capital kills at least 3 and traps others in damaged buildings

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia attacked Ukraine’s capital with a barrage of missiles and drones overnight Tuesday, killing at least…

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia attacked Ukraine’s capital with a barrage of missiles and drones overnight Tuesday, killing at least three people and trapping others, authorities said.

At least 29 people were injured, the head of Kyiv’s military administration Tymur Tkachenko said.

Residential buildings were damaged and partially collapsed, trapping civilians inside. Multiple districts in Kyiv were affected, he said.

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