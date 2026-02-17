Swiss TV commentary of Israeli Olympic bobsled run fuels fierce reaction

MILAN (AP) — Switzerland’s public broadcaster has taken down a Winter Olympics clip from its website after a journalist’s commentary…

MILAN (AP) — Switzerland’s public broadcaster has taken down a Winter Olympics clip from its website after a journalist’s commentary during an Israeli bobsled team’s run was criticized.

The commentator quoted and referred to past social media posts by bobsled pilot AJ Edelman supporting the conflict in Gaza. Stefan Renna also cited International Olympic Committee eligibility rules that require Russian athletes not to have publicly backed the war in Ukraine.

The two-minute commentary on Monday also noted a report commissioned by the United Nations Human Rights Council which concluded last year that Israel committed genocide. Israel disputed those findings as “distorted and false.”

In a statement on Tuesday, Switzerland’s French-language public broadcaster RTS said its journalist was questioning the IOC policy in relation to the athlete’s public comments.

“However, such information, while factual, is inappropriate within a sports commentary due to its length,” RTS said. “For that reason, we removed the clip (Monday) night from our website.”

Shul Runnings

Edelman responded to the commentary late Monday with a social media post after placing 26th after two runs in the two-man bob competition. It was Israel’s Olympic debut in the sport of the team branded “Shul Runnings” in tribute to the Jamaica bobsled debut at the 1988 Calgary Winter Games.

“No coach with us. No big program. Just a dream, grit, and unyielding pride in who we represent,” wrote the Boston-born athlete, who competed for Israel in skeleton at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

“Working together towards an incredible goal and crushing it. Because that’s what Israelis do,” Edelman added. “I don’t think it’s possible to witness that and give any credence to the commentary.”

Olympics’ local broadcaster

RTS is the local public network for the IOC’s home city Lausanne.

“It is not a question for us at this stage,” IOC spokesman Mark Adams said on Tuesday about the incident, directing questions to the broadcaster.

Renna also referred to the IOC disqualifying Ukraine skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych — for insisting on wearing a helmet with pictures of athletes and coaches killed during the Russian invasion — and noted there were examples of political issues at every Olympic Games.

The commentary was described as “beyond disgusting” by the United States ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee in a social media post.

Edelman was due back at the sliding track in Cortina d’Ampezzo later Tuesday to resume the two-man competition. He is also due to pilot a crew in the four-man competition starting on Saturday.

