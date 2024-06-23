Heat wave hits DC area: Record-breaking high temps this weekend | How to conserve energy and save on your electric bill | DC-area cooling centers list | Is it too hot to work outside? This app tells you
Haas F1 team’s arbitration proceeding with former Russian sponsor Uralkali concludes

The Associated Press

June 23, 2024, 5:36 AM

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (AP) — Haas’ arbitration proceeding in a Swiss court with former sponsor Uralkali has concluded, the Formula One team said Sunday.

The American racing team terminated its deal with Uralkali, a Russian fertilizer maker, in March 2022 following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

According to a statement issued by Haas, the Swiss arbitrators ruled that the F1 team can keep the portion of the sponsorship fee up until March 2022 and refund the portion corresponding to the period after the deal ended.

Haas broke with Uralkali at the same time it dropped Russian driver Nikita Mazepin, whose father is the owner of Uralkali. Dmitry Mazepin is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his son’s contract to drive was linked to the team sponsorship.

