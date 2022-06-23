RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia advances on front line | Ukraine expects support on joining bloc | Sanctioned Russian oligarch yacht in Dubai | Why Russia-Lithuania tensions are rising
Home » Russia/Ukraine War News » Officials: US to send…

Officials: US to send rocket systems, other aid to Ukraine

The Associated Press

June 23, 2022, 12:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will send another $450 million in military aid to Ukraine, including some additional medium-range rocket systems, U.S. officials said Thursday.

The latest package will include a number of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS. The initial four that the U.S. sent have already gone into Ukraine and are in the hand of troops there. The package will also include ammunition and other supplies.

The new aid comes just a week after the U.S. announced it will send an additional $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine, as America and its allies send Ukraine the longer-range systems that they believe will allow forces to better fight back against Russia. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to provide details ahead of an announcement.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

VA confidence in new EHR 'shaken' following cases of patient harm, McDonough says

VA pushes EHR rollout back to 2023 for several sites to address issues

CISA advisors recommend agency cut onboarding time to 90 days

USCIS sets ambitious hiring, processing goals to shrink massive immigration case backlog

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up